BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
August 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Benton County Board of Supervisors Room
** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at
certain times
1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order
2. Approve minutes
3. Authorize Chair to sign janitorial contract for the DHS office
4. Approve Auditor’s Quarterly Report
5. 9:15 a.m. Discuss/Action for river rock removal from Cedar Valley Ranch Facility
6. 9:30 Carol Zander employee Evaluation
7. 10:00 a.m. Barb Greenlee Re: Set land use hearing date for Elwick Bros LLC part of SW ¼ SW ¼ &
SE ¼ SW ¼ Sec 22-85-10
8. 10:15 a.m. Dana Burmeister Re: Approve hire of two part time employees
9. 10:30 a.m. Ben Bonar Re: Discussion on Right of Way Vegetation Policy
10. 11:00 a.m. ENGINEER Re: Resolution: Bridge Embargo removal on new bridge on 70th St (E44),
Kane Twp
11. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.
12. New Business/Public Interest Comments
13. Adjourn
