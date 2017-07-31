BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

August 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at

certain times

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. Approve minutes

3. Authorize Chair to sign janitorial contract for the DHS office

4. Approve Auditor’s Quarterly Report

5. 9:15 a.m. Discuss/Action for river rock removal from Cedar Valley Ranch Facility

6. 9:30 Carol Zander employee Evaluation

7. 10:00 a.m. Barb Greenlee Re: Set land use hearing date for Elwick Bros LLC part of SW ¼ SW ¼ &

SE ¼ SW ¼ Sec 22-85-10

8. 10:15 a.m. Dana Burmeister Re: Approve hire of two part time employees

9. 10:30 a.m. Ben Bonar Re: Discussion on Right of Way Vegetation Policy

10. 11:00 a.m. ENGINEER Re: Resolution: Bridge Embargo removal on new bridge on 70th St (E44),

Kane Twp

11. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

12. New Business/Public Interest Comments

13. Adjourn