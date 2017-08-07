BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
August 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Benton County Board of Supervisors Room
** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at
certain times
1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order
2. 9:05 a.m. Approve claims
3. 9:15 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Land use hearing for Terry and Sue Hart part of SW ¼ SW ¼ Sec 12-
T85N-R12W
4. 9:30 a.m. Jerry Petermeier Re: Update on Cedar Valley Ranch roof
5. 9:45 a.m. Ben Bonar Re: Discuss/Approve ROW Vegetation Management Policy
6. 10:15 a.m. Engineer Re: Approve contract and contractors bond with LL Pelling Co, Inc. for HMA
Resurfacing on E36 (Homer Center): Project No. FM-CO06(111)–55-06
• Approve & sign Agreement 2018-C-009: IDOT project / Hwy 30 & 218 intersection
7. Appoint Homer Township Clerk
8. Approve Class B Liquor License for Blairstown Sauerkraut Days Beer Tent
9. Approve City of Blairstown Law Enforcement contract
10. Approve minutes
11. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.
12. New Business/Public Interest Comments
13. Adjourn
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING AGENDA FOR August 8, 2017
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING