BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

August 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at

certain times

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. 9:05 a.m. Approve claims

3. 9:15 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Land use hearing for Terry and Sue Hart part of SW ¼ SW ¼ Sec 12-

T85N-R12W

4. 9:30 a.m. Jerry Petermeier Re: Update on Cedar Valley Ranch roof

5. 9:45 a.m. Ben Bonar Re: Discuss/Approve ROW Vegetation Management Policy

6. 10:15 a.m. Engineer Re: Approve contract and contractors bond with LL Pelling Co, Inc. for HMA

Resurfacing on E36 (Homer Center): Project No. FM-CO06(111)–55-06

• Approve & sign Agreement 2018-C-009: IDOT project / Hwy 30 & 218 intersection

7. Appoint Homer Township Clerk

8. Approve Class B Liquor License for Blairstown Sauerkraut Days Beer Tent

9. Approve City of Blairstown Law Enforcement contract

10. Approve minutes

11. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

12. New Business/Public Interest Comments

13. Adjourn