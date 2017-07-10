BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

July 11, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at

certain times

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. 9:05 a.m. Barb Greenlee Re: Set land use hearing date for Terry and Sue Hart part of SW ¼ SW ¼ Sec

12-T85N-R12W

3. 9:15 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Land use hearing for Marty and Emily Fisher part of NW ¼ SW ¼ Sec

28-85-9

4. 9:30 a.m. Employee Evaluation: Marc Greenlee

5. 10:00 a.m. Engineer Re: Resolution: Bridge Embargo removal on new bridge on 30th Ave, Fremont

Twp

• Resolution: Temporary Bridge Closure in Big Grove Twp

6. Approve Sheriff’s Quarterly Report

7. Approve part-time hires for Sheriff’s Office

8. Approve and sign Heartland Insurance Risk Annual Audit

9. Approve minutes

10. Approve Claims

11. Approve Fireworks permit for Wildcat Golf Course

12. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

13. New Business/Public Interest Comments

14. Adjourn