BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
July 11, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Benton County Board of Supervisors Room
** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at
certain times
1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order
2. 9:05 a.m. Barb Greenlee Re: Set land use hearing date for Terry and Sue Hart part of SW ¼ SW ¼ Sec
12-T85N-R12W
3. 9:15 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Land use hearing for Marty and Emily Fisher part of NW ¼ SW ¼ Sec
28-85-9
4. 9:30 a.m. Employee Evaluation: Marc Greenlee
5. 10:00 a.m. Engineer Re: Resolution: Bridge Embargo removal on new bridge on 30th Ave, Fremont
Twp
• Resolution: Temporary Bridge Closure in Big Grove Twp
6. Approve Sheriff’s Quarterly Report
7. Approve part-time hires for Sheriff’s Office
8. Approve and sign Heartland Insurance Risk Annual Audit
9. Approve minutes
10. Approve Claims
11. Approve Fireworks permit for Wildcat Golf Course
12. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.
13. New Business/Public Interest Comments
14. Adjourn
