BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
March 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Benton County Board of Supervisors Room
** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at
certain times
1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order
2. 9:15 A.M. Robert Dahl & Tom Engledow RE: discuss petition to black top 22nd Ave
3. Discuss Old DHS Building
4. 10:00 am Kelly Geater Re: Discussion/Action on Wellness incentive for FY 18/19
• Suspension of taxes per Iowa code 427.9 on parcel 330-06050
• Renew contract with Mail Services for tax statement processing
5. Grand jury
6. Appoint Union Township Trustee
7. 10:15 a.m. Engineer Re: Accept service truck bids
• Accept service body bids
• Hire two (2) seasonal spray truck drivers
• Hire IRVM Roadside Tech intern
• 2017 Dust Control Program –set price and deadline for sign-up
8. Approve minutes
9. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.
10. New Business/Public Interest Comments
11. Adjourn
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING Agenda – March 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING