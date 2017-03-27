BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

March 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at

certain times

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. 9:15 A.M. Robert Dahl & Tom Engledow RE: discuss petition to black top 22nd Ave

3. Discuss Old DHS Building

4. 10:00 am Kelly Geater Re: Discussion/Action on Wellness incentive for FY 18/19

• Suspension of taxes per Iowa code 427.9 on parcel 330-06050

• Renew contract with Mail Services for tax statement processing

5. Grand jury

6. Appoint Union Township Trustee

7. 10:15 a.m. Engineer Re: Accept service truck bids

• Accept service body bids

• Hire two (2) seasonal spray truck drivers

• Hire IRVM Roadside Tech intern

• 2017 Dust Control Program –set price and deadline for sign-up

8. Approve minutes

9. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

10. New Business/Public Interest Comments

11. Adjourn