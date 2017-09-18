BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
September 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Benton County Board of Supervisors Room
** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at
certain times
1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order
2. 9:05 a.m. Barb Greenlee Re: Set land use hearing date for Dave and Mary Coots in Parcel A SW ¼
SW ¼ Section 31-86-10
3. 9:15 a.m. Tammy Stark Re: Discuss Fairgrounds grand stand safety
4. Approve pay increase in Recorder’s Office
5. Approve minutes
6. Appoint Member to Early Childhood Development Committee
7. 9:45 a.m. ECICOG-Environmental Review for Watershed Project, 1)Approve Environmental
Assessment, 2)Approve to publish public notice 3)Sign a request for release of funds
8. 10:00 a.m. Engineer Re: Resolution: Bridge Embargo for Bridge in Fremont Twp
• Set Date and Time for Longitudinal Subdrains (D65) letting
9. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.
10. New Business/Public Interest Comments
11. Adjourn
