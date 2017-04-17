BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

April 18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at

certain times

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. Approve minutes

3. Approve Treasurer’s Quarterly Investment Report

4. Approve Veteran’s Affairs Quarterly Report

5. 9:15 a.m. Sheriff Re: Approve part time employee to full time status

6. 9:30 a.m. IT Policy review and Department Update

7. 10:00 a.m. Visit the Recorder’s office for an update

8. 10:15 a.m. Ben Vierling/Sec. Rds Re: Approve check to a land owner for fencing

9. 10:30 a.m. Engineer Re: Sign Title Plan Sheet for HMA Resurfacing on E36: Hwy 21 east to V42

(Project No. FM-CO06(111)–55-06)

10. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

11. New Business/Public Interest Comments

12. Adjourn