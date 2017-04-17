BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
April 18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Benton County Board of Supervisors Room
** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at
certain times
1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order
2. Approve minutes
3. Approve Treasurer’s Quarterly Investment Report
4. Approve Veteran’s Affairs Quarterly Report
5. 9:15 a.m. Sheriff Re: Approve part time employee to full time status
6. 9:30 a.m. IT Policy review and Department Update
7. 10:00 a.m. Visit the Recorder’s office for an update
8. 10:15 a.m. Ben Vierling/Sec. Rds Re: Approve check to a land owner for fencing
9. 10:30 a.m. Engineer Re: Sign Title Plan Sheet for HMA Resurfacing on E36: Hwy 21 east to V42
(Project No. FM-CO06(111)–55-06)
10. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.
11. New Business/Public Interest Comments
12. Adjourn
