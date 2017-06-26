BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
June 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Benton County Board of Supervisors Room
** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at
certain times
1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order
2. 9:15 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Land use hearing for Myron & Esther Lown part of SW ¼ of SW ¼
Section 28-T85N-R9
3. 9:30 a.m. Kyle Helland: Re: Variance to the sub division ordinance
4. 10:00 a.m. Fair Board Re: LOSST money request
5. Approve Fireworks application for Chris Herr on July 8, 2017
6. Approve minutes
7. Approve Claims
8. Approve and sign IEDA initiated contract amendment for the National Disaster Resilience (NDR)
grant
9. 10:30 a.m. Employee Evaluation with Rick Bramow
10. 11:00 a.m. Employee Evaluation with Toni Parizek
11. Discuss action on support for right hand turning lanes along HWY 30
12. FY18 Interfund Operating Transfers
13. Approve City of Walford Law Enforcement contract
14. Commit/assign fund balances for FY18
15. Amend Service Area
16. Discuss/Approve IT Policy
17. 11:30 Employee Evaluation Ben Turnis
18. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc
19. New Business/Public Interest Comments
20. Adjourn