BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

June 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at

certain times

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. 9:15 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Land use hearing for Myron & Esther Lown part of SW ¼ of SW ¼

Section 28-T85N-R9

3. 9:30 a.m. Kyle Helland: Re: Variance to the sub division ordinance

4. 10:00 a.m. Fair Board Re: LOSST money request

5. Approve Fireworks application for Chris Herr on July 8, 2017

6. Approve minutes

7. Approve Claims

8. Approve and sign IEDA initiated contract amendment for the National Disaster Resilience (NDR)

grant

9. 10:30 a.m. Employee Evaluation with Rick Bramow

10. 11:00 a.m. Employee Evaluation with Toni Parizek

11. Discuss action on support for right hand turning lanes along HWY 30

12. FY18 Interfund Operating Transfers

13. Approve City of Walford Law Enforcement contract

14. Commit/assign fund balances for FY18

15. Amend Service Area

16. Discuss/Approve IT Policy

17. 11:30 Employee Evaluation Ben Turnis

18. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc

19. New Business/Public Interest Comments

20. Adjourn