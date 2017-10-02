BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

October 3, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at

certain times

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. Approve minutes

3. 9:05 A.M .Kyle Helland variance to Sub Division Ordinance for existing Parcel A NE 16-85M-12W

4. 9:10 A.M. Approve Wheeler’s Oak Grove Second Addition to Benton County Final Plat

5. 9:20 A.M. Approve Walford Terry Substation Subdivision To Benton County Final Plat

6. 9:30 A.M. Carol Zander and Ron Tippett Re: Discuss Benton County Project(s) for SF 504/Decision

for Fund Balance

7. To approve and sign Flexible Savings Account Renewal with Employee Benefit Systems for 2018.

8. Approve Auditor’s Quarterly Report

9. 10:00 A.M. Bid Letting for D65Longitudinal Subdrains

• Approve Utility Permit for ECI REC in Benton Twp

• Approval to purchase used Caterpillar Compact Track Loader

10. 10:30 A.M. Ben Turnis: Approve and Accept quotes for printer contracts

11. 10:45 Brian Parr Re: Discuss/Action on Roof Estimates for DHS Building

12. 11:00 a.m. Maryln Jorgensen Re: Introduce new BDG Director

13. 11:15 a.m. Dick Meyer Re: Fairboard Discussion

14. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

15. New Business/Public Interest Comments

16. Adjourn