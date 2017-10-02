BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
October 3, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Benton County Board of Supervisors Room
** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at
certain times
1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order
2. Approve minutes
3. 9:05 A.M .Kyle Helland variance to Sub Division Ordinance for existing Parcel A NE 16-85M-12W
4. 9:10 A.M. Approve Wheeler’s Oak Grove Second Addition to Benton County Final Plat
5. 9:20 A.M. Approve Walford Terry Substation Subdivision To Benton County Final Plat
6. 9:30 A.M. Carol Zander and Ron Tippett Re: Discuss Benton County Project(s) for SF 504/Decision
for Fund Balance
7. To approve and sign Flexible Savings Account Renewal with Employee Benefit Systems for 2018.
8. Approve Auditor’s Quarterly Report
9. 10:00 A.M. Bid Letting for D65Longitudinal Subdrains
• Approve Utility Permit for ECI REC in Benton Twp
• Approval to purchase used Caterpillar Compact Track Loader
10. 10:30 A.M. Ben Turnis: Approve and Accept quotes for printer contracts
11. 10:45 Brian Parr Re: Discuss/Action on Roof Estimates for DHS Building
12. 11:00 a.m. Maryln Jorgensen Re: Introduce new BDG Director
13. 11:15 a.m. Dick Meyer Re: Fairboard Discussion
14. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.
15. New Business/Public Interest Comments
16. Adjourn
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING October 3, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING