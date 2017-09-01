BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
September 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Benton County Board of Supervisors Room
** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at
certain times
1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order
2. 9:05 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Approve farm exemption application for Brandt Fehl a part of SW ¼ of
the NW ¼ Sec. 25, 86, 12
3. 9:10 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Approve Variance to the Sub-Division ordinance for Vernon Kuhn Trust
NW ¼ Section 11-T86N-R9W
4. 9:15 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Approve Resolution Accepting Final Plat of Stoney Arch Estates First
Addition to Benton County, Iowa in SW SW & SE SW 22-85-10.
5. Approve minutes
6. Approve tax suspension on parcel 240-72600 per Iowa code 427.9
7. Acknowledge resignation of Craig Petersen in the Transportation Department
8. Acknowledge resignation of John Mayhew in Secondary Roads Dept.
9. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.
10. New Business/Public Interest Comments
11. Adjourn
