BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

September 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at

certain times

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. 9:05 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Approve farm exemption application for Brandt Fehl a part of SW ¼ of

the NW ¼ Sec. 25, 86, 12

3. 9:10 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Approve Variance to the Sub-Division ordinance for Vernon Kuhn Trust

NW ¼ Section 11-T86N-R9W

4. 9:15 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Approve Resolution Accepting Final Plat of Stoney Arch Estates First

Addition to Benton County, Iowa in SW SW & SE SW 22-85-10.

5. Approve minutes

6. Approve tax suspension on parcel 240-72600 per Iowa code 427.9

7. Acknowledge resignation of Craig Petersen in the Transportation Department

8. Acknowledge resignation of John Mayhew in Secondary Roads Dept.

9. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

10. New Business/Public Interest Comments

11. Adjourn