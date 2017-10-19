Click to View: Vendor Publication Report-10-10-17

October 10, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve 64 hours of vacation carry over for Dana Burmeister to be used by January 1, 2018. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Approve the minutes from Tuesday, October 3, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: Approve payment of checks numbered 224891 through 225075, void 225076, handwritten 225077 and 225078 , payroll checks numbered 139712 through 139736, and ACH deposits numbered 32239 through 32372, vendor checks numbered 224883 through 224890. Motion carried.

Bierschenk Moved/Primmer seconded: To approve Recorder’s Quarterly Report ending September 30, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve General Assistance Quarterly Report ending September 30. 2017. Motion carried.

Ted Paxton, Vinton Police Chief met with the board to discuss sharing some IT services with Benton County. Ben Turnis, IT Director for Benton County was also present for the discussion along with Paxton’s administrative assistant Leslie McKibben. Paxton currently contracts with Frieltek out of Cedar Falls. He is happy with their service, but would like to share some resources and save costs regarding travel expenses. . Paxton is willing to sub services out at the same cost or more the county’s hourly rate is including benefits for Turnis. Estimating a few hours a week. The Supervisors agreed that they would entertain the offer as long as it doesn’t overwhelm Turnis, Benton County has priority. Paxton and Turnis are to prepare an agreement and come back for final approval at a later date.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve Sheriff’s Quarterly Report ending September 30, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Wiley seconded: To approve and sign final application and certification of payment regarding the completion of the Cedar Valley Ranch Roof. Motion carried.

Motion/seconded: To approve Resolution #17-68, wage and classification change. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-69

WHEREAS: A posting for the position of Grade Working Foreman has been completed, and

WHEREAS: The present employees have had three (3) days to sign the posting, and

WHEREAS: Two present employees have signed the posting, and

WHEREAS: One of these employees is more qualified than the other,

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that Daniel McKenna be the Grade Working Foreman with a Labor Grade Classification of LG VID. The base wage will be $21.48. The effective date will be October 2, 2017.

Signed this 10th day of October, 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve and authorize chairman to sign IDOT Agreement for Primary HWY Detour with 218/30 intersection project. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor