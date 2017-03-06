By Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Local elected officials will join other county officials and employees from across the state on Wednesday, March 8, for the 9th Annual County Day at the Capitol hosted by the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) in Des Moines. The event will give county officials and employees the opportunity to be involved in the legislative process by promoting legislation that is of importance to counties.

The event will begin at 10:00 am in the State Historical Building auditorium. ISAC President and Humboldt County Auditor Peggy Rice will welcome ISAC members, and ISAC staff will update members on the status of ISAC’s legislative priorities, objectives, issues that will impact counties and other related hot topics at the Capitol. From there, the group will travel to the Capitol. Governor Terry Branstad will address the group in the Capitol Rotunda at 11:15 am.

County officials will focus their discussions with their legislators on ISAC’s top priorities –mental health and disability services funding, the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund, food safety, water quality management, and distracted driving. County officials will be sharing with their Senators and Representatives how these issues have significant fiscal and safety impacts on counties and their residents.

The Capitol Rotunda will be filled with ISAC affiliate member organization displays. This will give the different county offices the opportunity to introduce legislators and the public to the important services counties provide and their role in the effective administration of county services.

Lunch will be provided for legislators and attending county officials in the Capitol Rotunda West Wing. This will again give county officials and employees the opportunity to interact with legislators.

County Day at the Capitol will give ISAC members an opportunity to work towards improving county government.

The Iowa State Association of Counties is a private, nonprofit corporation whose members are county officials from the 99 counties in Iowa. ISAC’s mission is to promote effective and responsible county government for the people of Iowa. For further information, visit www.iowacounties.org.