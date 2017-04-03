Click to view newsletter Newsletter March30.2017

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

We’re looking forward to winding this session up and will be paid for 15 more days. When it’s time for farmers to get back in the fields and the pay stops, usually we move a lot faster. I am hopeful, but there is still a lot of work to finish up on here. Budgets being number one.

This past week was the 2nd Funnel, which is designed to winnow down the number of bills of either chamber. In my committees we passed out some bills you might be interested in.

Commerce — Cytomegalovirus Testing for Newborns, Small Wireless Facility Siting, Jobs Impact Statements on Administrative Rules, Insurance Premiums for Legislators from the Judicial Branch rates to the Executive Branch rates.

Government Oversight – Because Oversight is funnel proof, we are still on some House bills. Cyber Security for Utilities, Strengthening Property Rights, Protecting Personal Information/Health Data, Children’s Residential Facilities that use Accelerated Christian Education, and there was also a presentation by the Citizen Ombudsman on licensing boards’ complaints against license holder/closed sessions.

State Government – Contractor Registration, Voluntary Exclusion from Gaming Facilities, School Board Elections.

Ways and Means – Distracted Driving, a 1st Time Homebuyer Fund, Fireworks, Subdivided Real Property Assessments.

In addition to the committee work, here are some of the bills that went through the House and over to the Senate. :

HF263 – Habitual Domestic Abusers will serve time. Includes stalkers.

HF233 – Step Prescription Therapy

HF603 – Property Rights/Eminent Domain

HF607 – Economic Development/Microbreweries and Distilleries

Finally, an important bill to the Amana Colonies which allows them to keep the hotel/motel tax they generate to use for economic development purposes. Hope it helps them promote themselves and maintain their facilities there!

If you have any questions or need me to help you, give me a call at 515-281-3221 or send an email to dawn.pettengill@legis.iowa.gov. I’m here to help!

Yours in service,

Dawn Pettengill

State Representative

Iowa House District 75

“proudly serving Benton and Northern Iowa Counties”