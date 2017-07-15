The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is looking for qualified applicants for a Secretary 2 based out of the USDA Service Center located at 1705 West D Street, Vinton, Iowa. This position will be a key member of the Benton County Conservation Team, providing administrative support to customers and office staff. The ability to operate office technology, and maintain and reconcile financial records along with excellent customer service skills is essential. The successful applicant will be self-motivated, professional, and proactive. A typing test will be required at the time of interview.

Please apply online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/iowa using job number 17-00463. The job will be open ending 7/25/2017.