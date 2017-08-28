The Regional Governing Board of Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region (ECR) is seeking an Advisory Committee member to represent Benton County. Applications are being accepted until the opening is filled. Applications are available online at www.ecriowa.us or by calling Benton County Social Services at 319-472-4743.

To be considered for this opening on the Advisory Committee, applicants must be individuals who use mental health and developmental disability services (peers) or are actively involved relatives of such individuals. The Advisory Committee meets the first Thursday of the month in Cedar Rapids. ECR can reimburse the peer and/or family member appointed to the committee for round trip mileage costs to attend the meetings.

The Advisory Committee appoints ex-officio, non-voting members to the Regional Governing Board; makes recommendations to the Regional Governing Board regarding administration of the regional disability services system and disability services, participates legislatively to advance the regional objectives, and fairly represents the views of their constituents.

Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region was formed as part of the State of Iowa’s mental health reform. Member counties include Benton, Bremer, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jones, Johnson, Iowa and Linn.

Questions about the application process should be directed to czander@co.benton.ia.us.