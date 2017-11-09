Minutes of the Regular Meeting

Board of Directors

Vinton-Shellsburg Community Schools

November 6, 2017

Call to Order

President Rob Levis called the regular meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. in the Shellsburg Elementary Music Room.

Roll Call / Pledge of Allegiance

Sue Gates, Kathy Van Steenhuyse, Jason Hicok, Rob Levis, Mike Timmermans,Kyle Schminke,

Mary Jo Hainstock, Superintendent, and Brenda Barkdoll Board Secretary/Treasurer were present with the exception of Brenda Bartz.

Receive Visitor/Audience Comments

Randi Walker requested her daughter be allowed to attend Union through open enrollment.

Administrator Reports

Matt Kingsbury provided an update and overview of our Career Technical Education Program.

Tony Islas shared attendance initiatives and statistics for the beginning of the year.

Matt Kingsbury invited board members to attend Veterans’ Day Program on Friday and Fall Musical Program over the weekend.

Superintendent Reports

Superintendent Hainstock reported on open enrollment requests, School Board Association Convention, enrollment, December board meeting on the 11th at 5:15 p.m., the calendar, fall musical and thanked those in attendance and board members for their support over the last few weeks.

Board Reports/Requests

Kathy Van Steenhuyse attended the public speakers’ speeches at the city hall and thought it was very interesting. She will also attend the legislative update in Coralville on Tuesday, November 21st.

General Business of the Board

Consent Items

701. It was moved by Hicok and seconded by Gates to pull the open enrollment request out as a separate item. Motion carried 6/0.

702. It was moved by Van Steenhuyse and seconded by Timmermans to accept the consent items as presented. Motion carried 6/0.

703. It was moved by Gates and seconded by Hicok to approve Grace Walker’s open enrollment request. Motion carried on a roll call vote 4/1 with Levis abstaining and no vote from Schminke.

SBRC Application for Allowable Growth

704. It was moved by Schminke and seconded by Timmermans to approve the application for allowable

growth including additional authority for increases in the number of students who are open enrolled out,

served for more than 5 years in our ELL program and newly enrolled students for $56,023.50, $1,466.08,

and $63,308 for a total of $120,797.58. Motion carried 6/0.

Early Retirement for Part-Time

The board has directed the business manager and superintendent to develop options for the board

to consider for rewarding part-time employees.

Resolution Approving Interfund Loands for 2017-18

705. It was moved by Schminke and seconded by Timmermans to present a resolution and move for its

adoption that allows the district to use interfund loans up to $500,000. Motion carried 6/0 on a roll call vote.

Finance Review

Brenda Barkdoll gave an overview of the financial reports that are included in each month’s board

packet.

First Reading of the Board Policy 900 Series School District – Community Relations

Directors Gates, Hicok and Van Steenhuyse reviewed the policy and gave some suggestions. The

second reading is scheduled for next month.

Audit Report

706. It was moved by Gates and seconded by Schminke to accept the auditors’ report for fiscal year 2017. Motion carried 6/0.

Proclamation for American Education Week

707. It was moved by Van Steenhuyse and seconded by Hicok to proclaim November 13-17, 2017 as

American Education Week. Motion carried 6/0.

Audience comments on any of the preceding items

Faith Brown thanked the board for approving the open enrollment out request.

Correspondence Items/Reports

Ø Vinton-Shellsburg Certified Enrollment for 2017-18

Ø IASB: Graduation Intentions for the Class of 2016 (As Reported to the Dept. of Education)

Ø Clicktop and Junior Achievement to Partner to Inspire, Empower, and Prepare Vinton-Shellsburg Students

Ø Thank you from “Playing for a Cure”

Adjournment

Rob Levis adjourned the meeting at 7:37 p.m.

——————————- ———————————–

Rob Levis, President Brenda Barkdoll, Secretary