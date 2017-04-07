Virginia Gay Hospital, Inc. will be filing an application with the USDA Rural Development for financial assistance to purchase a High Voltage Generator. A public meeting for comments will be held at 6:30pm on 4/18/2017 at Vinton Country Club to discuss the proposed project and to provide the opportunity for public comment.
Related Posts
VSCS Board of Directors Minutes 9/12/16
September 19, 2016
Benton County Board of Supervisor Minutes 1/10/17 & 1/11/17
January 17, 2017
1st Benton County Supervisors Agenda of 2017 begins with swearing in of new officials
December 30, 2016
Democrats nominate Mathahs for District 38 Senate seat
August 8, 2016