PUBLIC NOTICE

REGARDING THE APPOINTMENT OF BENTON COUNTY MAGISTRATES

The Benton County Magistrate Appointing Commission will meet on May 17, 2017, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Benton County Courthouse for the purpose of appointing two magistrates for Benton County, Iowa, for the term beginning August 1, 2017, and ending July 31, 2021.

To qualify for appointment as a magistrate, file a certified application by 4:30 p.m. on May 10, 2017, in the form approved by the Iowa Supreme Court. The application form is available in the office of the Benton County Clerk of Court, Benton County Courthouse, 111 E 4th st, Vinton, IA, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Further information is posted at the Benton County Courthouse.

FOR THE COMMISSION

Sean W. McPartland, Judge

Sixth Judicial District of Iowa