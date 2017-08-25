Today, Rep. Dawn Pettengill (R-Mount Auburn) released information about the Iowa Legislative Page program and is encouraging area students to apply for the 2018 session.

Each year the Iowa General Assembly employs Iowa high school juniors and seniors from across the state to serve as Pages during the legislative session. The duties of Legislative Pages varies slightly, but they generally provide valuable assistance to legislators and legislative staff. Tasks include running the chamber switchboard, delivering messages, distributing legislation, assisting committee chairpersons and sorting amendments. Pages are paid and many schools offer class credit for a student’s work in the Legislature.

“The legislative page program is a great way for high school students to get their foot in the door and see their state government in action. I hope area students will apply to serve as Legislative Pages next session as it’s a valuable experience for any young person,” said Rep. Pettengill.

Applications for the 2018 Legislative Page Program are due no later than Friday, October 6, 2017.

For more information or to fill out an application, parents and students can visit: www.IowaHouseRepublicans.com/Page.