Click to view: Newsletter March16.2017

Newsletter March23.2017

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

Even if it was a quick trip, it was so nice to get home for a bit this weekend. So beautiful all the birds were singing away there in paradise!

The legislative session is rushing along, with only 24 days left we had better get on to the budgets. The last time I wrote, we were waiting on the Revenue Estimating Conference to tell us what we could expect for taxes coming in to budget from for the year that ends June 30, 2017 and June 30, 2018. You’ve probably heard it was not good news for either year.

First, we are short another $131 million dollars for the budget ending June 30 of this year. In early February we had to cut $118 million and even though we kept the cuts from K-12 education and Human Services, that was painful enough. Because of the timing and the inability to de-appropriate that much in the last 3 months of the year, we’re having to borrow money from our cash reserves to make it up for this year and then pay it back in the 2018 and 2019 budgets.

Secondly, the estimate for 2018 only has $6.1 million dollars of new money and besides the other built ins, we owe $66 million to the cash reserve fund and we’ve promised $40 million to K – 12 education. Count that like a $6.1 million dollar raise, but you took a loan out to pay bills the year before and bought a new car that has a payment 7 times what you make for the year. Bottom line, we have some gut wrenching decisions to make in the next 24 days that will impact everyone who depends on state dollars. Nothing is off the table, not tax credits or spending.

Wish I had better news. It makes it hard to write home. Hope to see you all soon! If you have any concerns, please send me an email at dawn.pettengill@legis.iowa.gov or call 515-281-3221.

I’m here for you!

Dawn Pettengill

State Representative

Iowa House District 75

“proudly serving Benton and Iowa Counties”