The Vinton-Shellsburg school board met on Thursday, July 13th at 5:15 in regular session. All board members were present with the exception of Director Timmermans.

There were no visitors or public comments.

Matt Kingsbury and Tony Islas provided an overview of the high school students’ achievement for 2016-17 and work on the building’s improvement goals.

Under the Superintendent Report, Hainstock shared open enrollments for Ashton Nielsen (K) to attend V-S this year; Sinnette Berry to attend CPU after a move; Braeden and Magdelana Enose to continue attending V-S after a move into the Union district; and Michael Thompson to continue in Cedar Rapids after a move into the district. The board was updated on staffing (mostly need associates to support special education students’ needs) and summer work (working on parking lot at Tilford; HVAC project at Tilford going well; updating restroom at Shellsburg; working on new finishes for the gym floors; etc.). We praised Jim Struve for his recent 600th win and the success of this year’s team. Hainstock shared notes from a recent AASA meeting in Washington DC where she had the opportunity to meet one-on-one with Iowa’s Congressional delegation and/or their education advisors.

Under Board Reports/Requests, Kathy Van Steenhuyse asked that Brandon Farmer look into replacing some of the board members’ technology as some are having problems accessing our board meeting materials. Jason Hicok reported that he and Farmer are working on some bus routing software.

Under General Business of the Board, the board reviewed and approved:

– Minutes from the June 12th regular meeting; claims, draft financials and fund transfers; contracts with rSchool today for scheduling software; Kirkwood and Hawkeye community colleges for college classes; and ITS for technology support.

– Contract Amendments/Modifications for Brandon Farmer for cell phone stipend and Laura Hammerlsey and Lacey Chvala as mentors.

– Resignations from Haley Schumann as a special education/ Title I teacher at Shelslburg and Tami Tomkins as the secondary media specialist.

– Hiring of Emily Hanson as a 0.5 Shellsburg kindergarten and 0.5 Tilford preschool teacher; Kristen Heaverlo for Schuman’s position; Whitney Roster as a special education associate at Tilford; Anthony Church as assistant freshman football coach and Jim Struve as assistant varsity football coach.

– Transfers for Dan Beltz to be lunch clerk/associate and Allison Gates to provide some secondary media support.

– Emily Magnuson as a substitute teacher.

– HS student handbook

– Equipment disposal items

– Out of district travel for Coach Zuspann to take girls basketball players to Pella.

The board voted to keep meal prices for 2017-18 the same as for 2016-17.

The board conducted the second and final reading on the 600 series of board policies.

The board reviewed the Workplace Rules for 2017-18 and noted that they were received by the board.

The board reviewed the insurance renewal and noted that the district’s workman comp insurance declined for the second year in a row. Overall, insurance costs decreased about 4%. The board voted to approve payment.

The board reviewed potential IASB Legislative priorities. They voted to submit items pertaining to support for area educational agencies; allowing school districts to voluntarily enroll employees in the state’s health, dental and disability insurance pools; school funding policies that provide public dollars to remain with public schools and other equity items; and support the extension of the 1-cent local option sales tax (SAVE).

Under Correspondence Items, the board reviewed the district’s work with the Universal Desk Audit (no areas were noted for non-compliance) IASB student performance facts; brochure for an upcoming forum on Trends in Education (July 31st at Tilford); an update on the Karr Athletic Complex donations; and the 2015-16 Energy Use for the district from the Energy Association of Iowa Schools.

The board met in closed session to discuss the potential purchase or sale of real estate.