All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal

charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.

Adult Arrests

November 15 Ryan Mahlon Mather 21 Vinton

Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Probation Violation. Original

Charge for Harassment 1st (Aggravated Misdemeanor).

November 16 Sherri Marie LuettJohann 40 Vinton

Charged with Driving While Under Suspension (Simple Misdemeanor)

November 19 Alex Grant Richter 18 Vinton

Charged with Driving While License Denied or Revoked (Serious Misdemeanor).

Juvenile Referrals

None

Three Citations were issued for the Week of November 13 – 19, 2017 for Speed and Driving While Under Suspension.

Eighteen Written Warnings for Traffic Offenses were issued the Week of November 13 – 19, 2017 and they were for Speeding, and Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Right of Way, Failure to Possess Valid Driver’s License, Expired License, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle, Equipment Repair.

No reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of November 13 – 19, 2017.

For the Week of November 13 – 19, 2017– 68 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.