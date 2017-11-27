All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.

Adult Arrests

November 20 Samantha Theresa Avalos 24 Vinton, IA

Charged with Driving While Intoxicated 1st Offense (Serious Misdemeanor).

November 21 Jarod James Swallom 18 Vinton, IA

Arrested on an Intrastate Warrant for Failure to Appear for

Violation Probation on Original Charges of Theft 4th and Burglary 3rd (Benton County).

November 22 Ryan Lyle Fuehrer 33 Vinton, IA

Arrested on an Intrastate Warrant for Failure to Appear for

Original Charges of Theft 2th and Theft 3rd (Benton County).

November 22 Leroy Thomas Paul Hayes 30 Waterloo, IA

Charged with Driving While Barred (Aggravated Misdemeanor).

Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Serious Misdemeanor).

November 23 Scott Michael Lewis 31 Garrison, IA

Charged with Driving While Barred (Aggravated Misdemeanor).

November 25 Paul Wayne Floyd 44 Vinton, IA

Charged with Public Intoxication (Simple Misdemeanor).

Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Offense (Serious Misdemeanor)

Charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Simple Misdemeanor).

Juvenile Referrals

None

Two Citations were issued for the Week of November 20 – 26, 2017 for Operating a Non-Registered Vehicle and Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way.