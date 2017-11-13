All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal

charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.

Adult Arrests

November 7 Jedediah Ray Fratzke 37 Vinton, IA

Arrested on Intrastate Warrant (Bremer County) for Original Charges of Theft 2nd (Felony).

Juvenile Referrals

None

Two Citations were issued for the Week of November 6 – 12, 2017 for Operating a Non-Registered Vehicle and No Valid Driver’s License.

Three Written Warnings for Traffic Offenses were issued the Week of November 6 – 12, 2017 and they were for Speeding, and Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Right of Way.

No reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of November 6 – 12, 2017.

For the Week of November 6 – 12, 2017– 53 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.