Minutes of the Regular Meeting

Board of Directors

Vinton-Shellsburg Community Schools

March 13, 2017

Call to Order

President Sue Gates called the regular meeting to order at 5:15 p.m. at the Central Office Board Room.

Roll Call / Pledge of Allegiance

Sue Gates, Rob Levis in at 5:20 p.m., Kyle Schminke, Kathy Van Steenhuyse,

Jason Hicok , Mike Timmermans, Mary Jo Hainstock, Superintendent, and Brenda Barkdoll, Business Manager/Board Secretary/Treasurer were present with the exception of Brenda Bartz.

Receive Vistor/Public Comments

Teresa Meyer, Vinton-Shellsburg CSD Foundation board president, provided an annual update.

Eric Upmeyer provided information on the speech contest and was thankful for all the assistance.

Administrator Reports

Tony Islas gave an overview of the at-risk program.

Shelly Petersen shared that the Middle School sports are wrapping up with track starting, play is scheduled for March 24th & 25th at 7:00 p.m. and a vocal concert is coming up.

Superintendent Report

Superintendent Hainstock reported on safety issues at different buildings, open enrollment applications, food service review, and the schedule.

Board Reports/Requests

Van Steenhuyse shared a good note on the Food Service Review. Gates, Schminke and Hicok expressed appreciation for work done at speech contest.

General Business of the Board

Consent Items

633. It was moved by Levis and seconded by Timmermans to accept the consent items as presented including

the amended minutes. Motion carried 6/0.

First Reading of the Board Policy 409.10 Licensed Employee Family Illness Leave

The board reviewed the first reading of Policy 409.10.

Public Hearing on K-12 th School Calendar for 2017-2018

Hearing opened at 6:05 p.m. There were no public comments. Hearing closed at 6:06 p.m.

634. It was moved by Van Steenhuyse and seconded by Hicok to approve the 2017-18 calendar as presented

with the understanding that the 2018-19 calendar will be based on semesters. Motion carried 6/0.

Approve 2016-17 Calendar Adjustments

635. It was moved by Schminke and seconded by Hicok to approve the 2016-17 calendar modifications as presented. Motion carried 6/0.

Review Budget for FY18

Superintendent Hainstock went through the budget workshop book and discussed the district finances including the school finance formula, our anticipated revenues and expenditures, our history and comparison

with other schools, and the various scenarios for consideration. Expenses were re-estimated for the current

year and recommended the board to amend the FY17 budget.

Approve Proposed 2017-18 Budget for Publication and Publish 2016-17 Budget Amendment

636. It was moved by Levis and seconded by Timmermans to publish the 2017-18 budget and the

2016-17 budget amendment including funding for the items outlined keeping tax rate around 15.70.

Motion carried 5/1 with Scminke dissenting.

637. It was moved by Van Steenhuyse and seconded by Schminke to set the budget hearing for the

2017-18 budget and the hearing for the 2016-17 budget amendment for Monday April 10, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

at the Central Office. Motion carried 6/0.

Budget Grant Resolution

638. It was moved by Levis and seconded by Van Steenhuyse for the Vinton-Shellsburg Community

School District to levy property tax for fiscal year 2017-18 for the regular program budget adjustments as

allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa. Motion carried 6/0.

Legislative Update

Superintendent Hainstock gave an update on the recent Iowa Legislature information.

Audience Comments on any of the Preceding Items

There were no audience comments on any of the preceding items.

Correspondence Items/Reports

Thank you letter from Virginia Gay Hospital

Move into Exempt Session to Discuss Negotiation Strategies as Allowed by Iowa Code 20.17(3)

It was moved by Levis and seconded by Timmermans to move into exempt session at 7:51 p.m. to

discuss negotiation strategies as allowed by Iowa Code 20.17(3)

By consensus, the board moved out of exempt session at 9:00 p.m.

Adjournment

Sue Gates adjourned the meeting at 9:00 p.m.

Sue Gates, President Brenda Barkdoll, Secretary