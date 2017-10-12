SUMMARY OF BILLS-Oct2017

Minutes of the Regular Meeting

Board of Directors

Vinton-Shellsburg Community Schools

October 9, 2017

Call to Order

President Rob Levis called the regular meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. in the Vinton-Shellsburg District Office.

Roll Call / Pledge of Allegiance

Sue Gates, Kathy Van Steenhuyse, Jason Hicok, Rob Levis, Mike Timmermans, Brenda Bartz,

Mary Jo Hainstock, Superintendent, and Brenda Barkdoll Board Secretary/Treasurer were present with

the exception of Kyle Schminke.

Audience Comments

Sue Gates, Janel Lesan and Kris Donnelley shared information about Grant Wood AEA and the district’s Profile of Services.

Administrator Reports

Randy Arndt, Transportation Director, shared an update on the transportation program.

Matt Kingsbury shared conferences had a lot of parent participation, homecoming week went well and hosting conference cross country meet on Thursday.

Shelly Petersen shared information on conferences, attendance and activities of basketball and volleyball end this week.

Tony Islas shared information on high school attendance.

Other Administrators submitted written reports.

Superintendent Reports

Superintendent Hainstock reported on activity passes, enrollment, moved board meeting to Monday, November 6th at 6:00 p.m. and the calendar.

Board Reports/Requests

Rob Levis encouraged each board member to consider attending a training opportunity offered by IASB or Grant Wood.

Jason Hicok reported that he had inquired about out districts’s procedures to prevent data breaches and felt comfortable with what we have in place. He recommended staff training on questionable emails or phone calls and suggested we consider changes to our individual password format.

General Business of the Board

Consent Items

697. It was moved by Gates and seconded by Bartz to accept the consent items as presented. Motion carried 5/0 with Levis abstaining.

Early Retirement

698. It was moved by Timmermans and seconded by Bartz to present the following resolution including age

at 55 by June 30, 2018, 15 years of service, and a stipend of 40% of their last year’s salary plus a sick leave payment of $60/day for certified and $40/day for support staff for unused sick leave for all full time employees

and move for its adoption. Motion carried 6/0 on a roll call vote.

Physical Plant and Equipment Levy/Schoolhouse Fund

699. It was moved by Van Steenhuyse and seconded by Gates to approve the items recommended under

on-going commitments, items in process, and new recommendations. Motion carried 6/0.

The board directed the team to get additional information on several big ticket items.

Second Reading on Miscellaneous Board Policies

700. It was moved by Gates and seconded by Hicok to accept the second reading of the adjusted board

policies. Motion carried 6/0.

Audience comments on any of the preceding items

There were no audience comments on any of the preceding items at this time.

Correspondence Items/Reports

– Nomination Procedures for District Director

– Kirkwood High School Impact Report 2016-17

– Updated 2017-18 Committee Structure & Meeting Dates

Adjournment

Rob Levis adjourned the meeting at 8:50 p.m.

——————————- ———————————–

Rob Levis, President Brenda Barkdoll, Secretary