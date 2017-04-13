Click to view: SUMMARY OF BILLS-Apr2017
Minutes of the Regular Meeting
Board of Directors
Vinton-Shellsburg Community Schools
April 10, 2017
Call to Order
President Sue Gates called the regular meeting to order at 5:15 p.m. at the Central Office Board
Room.
Roll Call / Pledge of Allegiance
Sue Gates, Rob Levis, Kathy Van Steenhuyse, Jason Hicok , Mike Timmermans, Mary Jo Hainstock,
Superintendent, and Brenda Barkdoll, Business Manager/Board Secretary/Treasurer were present with the
exception of Brenda Bartz and Kyle Schminke.
Receive Visitor/Public Comments
There were no visitor/public comments at this time.
Administrator Reports
Our new transportation director, Randy Arndt, introduced himself to the board.
Elementary teachers shared an overview of the work they have done this year concerning the
adoption of a new reading series and their recommendations.
Superintendent Report
Superintendent Hainstock reported on open enrollment applications, Retirement party on May
18, Gradution, May 8th is school board meeting at 5:15 p.m. and the schedule of school events.
Board Reports/Requests
There were no board reports/requests at this time.
General Business of the Board
Consent Items
640. It was moved by Levis and seconded by Hicok to accept the consent items as presented. Motion
carried 5/0.
Approve 2017-18 Teacher and Extra-Curricular Staffing Plans
641. It was moved by Van Steenhuyse and seconded by Timmermans to approve the staffing plan as presented
with the understanding there may be some shifts in final assignments. Motion carried 4/1 with Levis abstaining.
Approve 2017 Graduating Class List and Diplomas
642. It was moved by Hicok and seconded by Timmermans to approve the list of Vinton-Shellsburg’s 2017
graduates as presented. Motion carried 5/0.
Public Hearing
The public hearing opened at 6:30 p.m. The audience had no questions or comments. The public hearing
was closed at 6:30 p.m.
Approve Budget for the 2017-18 Year and Budget Amendment for 2016-17
643. It was moved by Levis and seconded by Van Steenhuyse to adopt the 2017-18 budget and the 2016-17
budget amendment as published. Motion carried 5/0.
Second Reading of the Board Policy 409.10 Licensed Employee Family Illness Leave
644. It was moved by Timmermans and seconded by Hicok to conduct the second and final reading of policy
409.10. Motion carried 5/0.
First Reading of Board Policy 905.1 Facility Use
The board reviewed the first reading on the revisions to policy 905.1.
Legislative Update
Superintendent Hainstock gave an update on the recent Iowa Legislature information.
Proclamation for Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week May 8-12, 2017 and Iowa School Board
Recognition Month (May)
645. It was moved by Van Steenhuyse and seconded by Timmermans to approve the Teacher & Staff
Appreciation Proclamation and the School Board Recognition Week Proclamation. Motion carried 5/0.
Sue Gates read the Teacher & Staff Appreciation Proclamation and Mary Jo Hainstock read the
School Board Recognition Week Proclamation.
Move into Exempt Session to Discuss Negotiation Strategies as Allowed by Iowa Code 20.9
646. It was moved by Levis and seconded by Van Steenhuyse to move into exempt session at 6:47 p.m.
to discuss negotiation strategies as allowed by Iowa Code 20.9. Motion carried 5/0.
By consensus, the board moved out of exempt session at 7:50 p.m.
Approve Settlement Conditions for Employees Not Covered by a Collective Bargaining Unit.
647. It was moved by Timmermans and seconded by Levis to approve the settlement conditions for staff
as presented.. Motion carried 5/0.
Move into Closed Session to Discuss the Potential Purchase or Sale of Real Estate
648. It was moved by Van Steenhuyse and seconded by Levis to enter into closed session at 7:53 p.m.
to discuss the potential purchase or sale of real estate as allowed by Iowa Code 21.5(1)(j). Motion carried
5/0 on a roll call vote.
The board returned from closed session at 8:06
Audience Comments on any of the Preceding Items
There were no audience comments on any of the preceding items.
Correspondence Items/Reports
➢ Jim Murray – Tilford Elementary School Board Report
➢ Ryan Davis – Shellsburg Elementary School Board Report
➢ Matt Kingsbury – High School Board Report
Adjournment
Sue Gates adjourned the meeting at 8:07 p.m.
Sue Gates, President Brenda Barkdoll, Secretary
