Click to view: SUMMARY OF BILLS-Apr2017

Minutes of the Regular Meeting

Board of Directors

Vinton-Shellsburg Community Schools

April 10, 2017

Call to Order

President Sue Gates called the regular meeting to order at 5:15 p.m. at the Central Office Board

Room.

Roll Call / Pledge of Allegiance

Sue Gates, Rob Levis, Kathy Van Steenhuyse, Jason Hicok , Mike Timmermans, Mary Jo Hainstock,

Superintendent, and Brenda Barkdoll, Business Manager/Board Secretary/Treasurer were present with the

exception of Brenda Bartz and Kyle Schminke.

Receive Visitor/Public Comments

There were no visitor/public comments at this time.

Administrator Reports

Our new transportation director, Randy Arndt, introduced himself to the board.

Elementary teachers shared an overview of the work they have done this year concerning the

adoption of a new reading series and their recommendations.

Superintendent Report

Superintendent Hainstock reported on open enrollment applications, Retirement party on May

18, Gradution, May 8th is school board meeting at 5:15 p.m. and the schedule of school events.

Board Reports/Requests

There were no board reports/requests at this time.

General Business of the Board

Consent Items

640. It was moved by Levis and seconded by Hicok to accept the consent items as presented. Motion

carried 5/0.

Approve 2017-18 Teacher and Extra-Curricular Staffing Plans

641. It was moved by Van Steenhuyse and seconded by Timmermans to approve the staffing plan as presented

with the understanding there may be some shifts in final assignments. Motion carried 4/1 with Levis abstaining.

Approve 2017 Graduating Class List and Diplomas

642. It was moved by Hicok and seconded by Timmermans to approve the list of Vinton-Shellsburg’s 2017

graduates as presented. Motion carried 5/0.

Public Hearing

The public hearing opened at 6:30 p.m. The audience had no questions or comments. The public hearing

was closed at 6:30 p.m.

Approve Budget for the 2017-18 Year and Budget Amendment for 2016-17

643. It was moved by Levis and seconded by Van Steenhuyse to adopt the 2017-18 budget and the 2016-17

budget amendment as published. Motion carried 5/0.

Second Reading of the Board Policy 409.10 Licensed Employee Family Illness Leave

644. It was moved by Timmermans and seconded by Hicok to conduct the second and final reading of policy

409.10. Motion carried 5/0.

First Reading of Board Policy 905.1 Facility Use

The board reviewed the first reading on the revisions to policy 905.1.

Legislative Update

Superintendent Hainstock gave an update on the recent Iowa Legislature information.

Proclamation for Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week May 8-12, 2017 and Iowa School Board

Recognition Month (May)

645. It was moved by Van Steenhuyse and seconded by Timmermans to approve the Teacher & Staff

Appreciation Proclamation and the School Board Recognition Week Proclamation. Motion carried 5/0.

Sue Gates read the Teacher & Staff Appreciation Proclamation and Mary Jo Hainstock read the

School Board Recognition Week Proclamation.

Move into Exempt Session to Discuss Negotiation Strategies as Allowed by Iowa Code 20.9

646. It was moved by Levis and seconded by Van Steenhuyse to move into exempt session at 6:47 p.m.

to discuss negotiation strategies as allowed by Iowa Code 20.9. Motion carried 5/0.

By consensus, the board moved out of exempt session at 7:50 p.m.

Approve Settlement Conditions for Employees Not Covered by a Collective Bargaining Unit.

647. It was moved by Timmermans and seconded by Levis to approve the settlement conditions for staff

as presented.. Motion carried 5/0.

Move into Closed Session to Discuss the Potential Purchase or Sale of Real Estate

648. It was moved by Van Steenhuyse and seconded by Levis to enter into closed session at 7:53 p.m.

to discuss the potential purchase or sale of real estate as allowed by Iowa Code 21.5(1)(j). Motion carried

5/0 on a roll call vote.

The board returned from closed session at 8:06

Audience Comments on any of the Preceding Items

There were no audience comments on any of the preceding items.

Correspondence Items/Reports

➢ Jim Murray – Tilford Elementary School Board Report

➢ Ryan Davis – Shellsburg Elementary School Board Report

➢ Matt Kingsbury – High School Board Report

Adjournment

Sue Gates adjourned the meeting at 8:07 p.m.

——————————- ———————————–

Sue Gates, President Brenda Barkdoll, Secretary