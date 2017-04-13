ACE Interface Training
May 31, 9am – 4:30pm
Revolution Community Building at 417 1st Ave in Vinton
An ACE (Adverse Childhood Experience) seminar will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 31, in the Revolution Community Building at 417 1st Avenue in Vinton.
This course provides an in-depth look at adverse childhood experiences and is designed for educators, human service providers, law enforcement, and others concerned about the resiliency and well-being of individuals who have experienced trauma. Participants will be able to:
- Become familiar with what Adverse Childhood Experiences are
- Understand the research behind ACES and how it impacts the developing brain at critical stages
- Understand the impact of ACES on those we serve
- Understand and be able to apply resiliency strategies with individuals impacted by ACES to improve outcomes.
See the event flyer here: ACES training announcement Benton 2017