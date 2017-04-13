ACE Interface Training

May 31, 9am – 4:30pm

Revolution Community Building at 417 1st Ave in Vinton

An ACE (Adverse Childhood Experience) seminar will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 31, in the Revolution Community Building at 417 1st Avenue in Vinton.

This course provides an in-depth look at adverse childhood experiences and is designed for educators, human service providers, law enforcement, and others concerned about the resiliency and well-being of individuals who have experienced trauma. Participants will be able to:

Become familiar with what Adverse Childhood Experiences are

Understand the research behind ACES and how it impacts the developing brain at critical stages

Understand the impact of ACES on those we serve

Understand and be able to apply resiliency strategies with individuals impacted by ACES to improve outcomes.

See the event flyer here: ACES training announcement Benton 2017