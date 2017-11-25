Breast Cancer Survivors will meet Monday, December 11 at Windsor Manor in the dining room at 5:45 for the annual Christmas get together. Please bring a snack to share and a $10 gift for the exchange. Reminder: Pink Night at the high school girls basketball game is Friday, January 5th. Our group will not have regular meetings in January or February. If you have questions, call Deb Wilberg 472-4042, Angie Tharp 472-2994, or Janet Woodhouse 472-4862.
