By Janet Woodhouse

Breast Cancer Survivors will meet at 5:30 Monday, October 9 in the Windsor Manor dining room for dinner and conversation. Our guest speaker will be Stacey Hodges from Virginia Gay Hospital therapy department. She will share with us exercises for those experiencing breast cancer and survivors. Dinner cost is $7; no reservations required. For questions call Angie Tharp 472-2994, Lisa Staab 472-5255 or Janet Woodhouse 472-4862.