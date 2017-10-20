Celebrating 5 years of survival!

Five years ago, I was diagnosed with Stage 2 Breast Cancer at Virginia Gay Hospital. Over the next two years, I wrote about the interesting ways I found to thumb my nose at some of cancer’s indignities. I was fortunate that I found my cancer early. With better diagnostic methods and treatments available, more and more women are surviving cancer; but 1 in 8 women will still experience breast cancer in their lifetime. So I spend much of my time reminding women (and men) to do self exams and stay current with their mammograms. Talk to your doctor if you find a lump or texture change that your are concerned about.

Celebrating five years since my diagnosis was an important milestone for me. I chose to throw a party for 50 of my family and friends and we roasted a pig and blew up five pink pumpkins, as well as assorted other targets. During my treatment, we blew up pumpkins after each round of chemo to laugh and celebrate one less infusion needed. So five pink pumpkins were symbolic to me and blowing them up was just fun. Why roast a pig? Well, it is Iowa and it seemed amusing, so it seemed like a good idea. Maybe some day I will write about how one procures a pig.

You can read more about how I survived my journey through breast cancer on my website at www.laughwithkathy.com or in my book, Laugh With Kathy available on Amazon. All books sales in October will benefit the Virginia Gay Health Care Foundation Gifts of Hope to assist local women in their treatment. Gene and I match the funds with a donation to a similar fund at Hall-Perrine Cancer Center, where I had my treatment.

Kathy Lariviere, Author

