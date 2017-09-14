Vinton Unlimited summer intern Celia Turner worked with VU Director Melissa Schwann and the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department on a video showing the fun things to do for kids in Vinton, while their parents enjoy a quiet dinner at a local restaurant.

The video is on Youtube, as well as is currently the featured video on the VU Facebook page.

“I fell in love with making videos after I made an informational video about gravity in my 8th grade science class, starring my little sisters of course,” says Celia, a 2016 VS graduate. “Ever since then, I’ve probably made upwards of 30 videos. A lot of them I made with my best friend, Abby Scheel.”

Celia says she also made videos for any school project that allowed her to – most of which she recruited her sisters for, luring them with the promise of ice cream if they helped.

“When I had the interview for the VU internship, I mentioned my love for making videos, and it spiraled into me making a handful of videos for Vinton Unlimited, says Celia. “The internship was very flexible, so I was able to come up with my own video ideas, like “Get Active, Get Local.” I was able to pull in my sisters, Zena and Athena Aragon, and my parents, Leigh and Alvin Aragon. The internship really opened my eyes up to what kind of career I want to go into, like project management. It was overall a really great experience and resume builder; it helped that I had a fantastic boss, Melissa Schwan.”

See all of Celia’s videos on her Youtube channel HERE.

See the video below: