Each year, more than 500,000 lives are positively impacted across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota because of LifeServe Blood Center blood donors.

It takes less than one hour to give blood and in that hour, a volunteer blood donor can help save the lives of up to three different hospital patients. LifeServe encourages regular blood donors to schedule their next appointment, and invites new, first time donors to roll up their sleeve to save lives.

Make a difference and schedule your appointment at an upcoming blood drive.

Virginia Gay Hospital and Vinton Community Blood Drive, Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM at Virginia Gay Hospital, 502 N 9th Ave.

Sign up to save a life today online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800.287.4903.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the SOLE provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. YOU make a difference in YOUR community. For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800.287.4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.