A new website created by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) offers a one-stop hub for Iowans looking for help with suicide prevention, problem gambling and substance abuse. The YourLifeIowa.org website integrates information and resources previously found on three separate sites.

“Data shows a correlation and interconnection between the issues YourLifeIowa.org addresses and providing an all-encompassing website is a meaningful way to assist Iowans searching for help,” said IDPH Bureau of Substance Abuse Chief DeAnn Decker. “We recognize this website is not a substitute for counseling, but it can be a useful resource.”

YourLifeIowa.org incorporates information previously found on the IDPH Suicide Prevention web page, as well as the 1-800-BETS OFF and DrugFreeInfo (formerly the Iowa Substance Abuse Information Center) websites. The new YourLifeIowa system also offers a telephone helpline (all three previous toll free numbers will still be active), mobile-friendly internet-based communications (e.g., online chat), and texting capabilities.

One of the major enhancements of the site is a facility locator, which will allow treatment facilities to feature a welcome video, contact information, services offered, a map, picture and description.

All services offered by YourLifeIowa are free and confidential.