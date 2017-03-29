By: Kelly Schmidt, Certified Prevention Specialist, ASAC

It’s Spring Cleaning time! Time to get rid of those expired and/or unused medications. Ever wonder what to do with them? The annual National Drug Take Back Initiative is coming up Saturday, April 29, 2017. Want to see if there’s a local drop location near you? Check out https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/index.html. Or you can always drop the medications off at any of the drug drop boxes listed below at any time of the year, day or night.

This is a great time to clean out that cabinet. Getting rid of those medications will help keep others from getting ahold of them and taking it themselves. One of the places people get prescription medications that don’t belong to them is from someone else’s medicine cabinet. Many people keep their medications in the bathroom, the most private room in the house. Also, in the past, it was common to flush medications down the toilet but we know now this can cause damage to our water supply.

Please consider doing a little spring cleaning of your medicine cabinet and PROPERLY get rid of those medications you no longer need.

Drop off sites for Benton County; anytime day or night:

Benton County Sheriff Department in Vinton – 113 E 3rd St.

Belle Plaine Police Department – 1207 8th Ave. assistance.