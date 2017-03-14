By Rachel Wall

Online Tools for Healthy Choices

The ChooseMyPlate website, ChooseMyPlate.gov, includes a list of reliable online tools for making healthy choices: www.choosemyplate.gov/supertracker-other-tools.

SuperTracker can help you plan, analyze, and track your diet and physical activity.

What’s Cooking? USDA Mixing Bowl is an interactive tool to help with healthy meal planning, cooking, recipes, and grocery shopping.

MyPlate Daily Checklist shows your food group targets—what and how much to eat within your calorie allowance. Your food plan is based on your age, sex, height, weight, and physical activity level.

ChooseMyPlate quizzes let you test and expand your knowledge about the MyPlate food groups and making healthy choices.

Portion Distortion quizzes you on changing portion sizes over the past 20 years and how much physical activity is required to burn off the extra calories provided by these larger portions.

Pregnancy Weight Gain Calculator helps women determine suggested weight gain for pregnancy.

Preschool Growth Charts are online growth charts that you can personalize for your child.

Fish Tacos

Serving Size: 2 tacos | Serves: 5

Ingredients:

1/2 cup light ranch dressing

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 jalapeño pepper (seeded and chopped finely; optional)

4 cups coleslaw mix or broccoli slaw

10 (6 inch) corn tortillas

3 tablespoons oil (canola or vegetable)

2 tablespoons cornmeal

1 pound firm white fish (tilapia, mahi-mahi, or halibut), cut in 1 inch pieces or in 10 strips

1 tomato, chopped

Instructions:

1. Stir together the dressing, lime juice, chili powder, ground black pepper, and jalapeño pepper (if desired). Pour over coleslaw mix and stir to mix well. Cover and place in refrigerator until serving time.

2. Warm the corn tortillas according to package directions.

3. Heat the oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot, but not smoking. Spread the cornmeal on a plate while the oil heats. Pat the fish pieces in the cornmeal to coat on all sides. Fry the fish in hot oil until the cornmeal is lightly browned, 1–2 minutes per side. Remove and drain on paper towels.

4. Top each tortilla with some of the fish and some of the coleslaw mix. Fold in half and serve with the chopped tomato.

Nutrition information per serving: 370 calories, 16g total fat, 2g saturated fat, 0g trans fat, 55mg cholesterol, 430mg sodium, 38g total carbohydrate, 5g fiber, 4g sugar, 23g protein | This recipe is courtesy of ISU Extension and Outreach’s Spend Smart. Eat Smart. website. For more information, recipes, and videos, visit spendsmart.extension.iastate.edu.

Seafood Recommendations for Pregnant and Breastfeeding Women and Young Children

The FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) and the EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) have issued new recommendations about eating seafood. The advice is specific for pregnant and breastfeeding women and caregivers of young children to help them make informed choices about fish and seafood.

Fish is a high-quality protein source and is rich in omega-3 fats. Americans, including pregnant women, are encouraged to eat 8–12 ounces of fish per week. The new guidelines categorize fish for safety and mercury content into three categories:

Best Choices—Eat 2–3 servings a weekExample: canned light tuna, salmon, cod, tilapia, shrimp

Good Choices—Eat 1 serving a weekExamples: halibut, snapper, grouper, tuna (yellowfin), albacore/white tuna, canned and fresh/frozen

Choices to Avoid—Highest mercury levelsExamples: King mackerel, marlin, orange roughy, shark, swordfish, tilefish (Gulf of Mexico), and tuna (bigeye)

To learn more about the recommendations, read Eating Fish: What Pregnant Women and Parents Should Know, www.fda.gov/Food/FoodborneIllnessContaminants/Metals/ucm393070.htm.

Body Weight Training

Body weight training is listed as one of the top fitness trends by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) over the past several years (including 2017). Body weight exercises are a basic fitness approach that requires a minimal amount of equipment. Many of these are exercises people have been doing since elementary school: sit-ups, push-ups, pull-ups, lunges, crunches, squats, etc. The popular plank exercises are another example of body weight training.

Some of the benefits of body weight training include that they are free and versatile, can be done anywhere, and improve movement and strength.

This article provides some ideas for body weight training moves: www.acsm.org/public-information/articles/2016/10/07/a-strength-training-program-for-your-home. For more information about the 2017 fitness trends survey, visit the ACSM website: www.acsm.org.