Work is continuing as planned on new construction for the Vinton Family Medical Clinic. Window framing has begun with doors and flooring scheduled to be installed next. This first phase is nearing completion. The second phase of the project that follows consists of the demolition of much of the existing clinic and remodeling of the small portion of the original clinic still remaining.

The new clinic will have space for nine medical providers and their support staff. Improvements in patient privacy will be seen from check-in to check-out, and there will be more space in the waiting room. Goals within the new facility include the addition of mental health support. That initiative received a major boost in May, 2017 with a $50,000 donation from Cargill with the involvement of Tom and Cindi Stueck.

Project fundraising is also nearly complete, with 92% of the $1.5 million goal having been met. Robin Martin, Director of the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation is encouraging anyone who hasn’t already pledged to make a donation. “Virginia Gay is an independent, non-profit that doesn’t receive financial support from tax dollars. Funding is dependent on what is received from providing services to patients and the generous support of our community,” states Martin. “Your donation to the Foundation and this project, makes a difference in the health of our community every day.”

Donations may be placed online at www.myvghfoundation.org.

For additional updates and to follow the continued progress, please visit the websites of Virginia Gay Hospital (www.myvgh.org) and the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation (www.myvghfoundation.org) or follow us on Facebook.