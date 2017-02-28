The Eastern Iowa Heroin Initiative and CRUSH of Iowa (Community Resources United to Stop Heroin) will host a support group meeting for anyone who is currently recovering from opioid addiction and family members who have lost loved ones to opioid or heroin addiction and overdose.

The meeting will be held at the Mission of Hope, 1700 B Avenue NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 1, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. This meeting is also open to the public and anyone interested in learning more about the current heroin epidemic in Iowa is welcome to attend.

To learn more about the Eastern Iowa Heroin Initiative, visit: www.facebook.com/EasternIowaHeroinInitiative

Event Details

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Where: Mission of Hope, 1700 B Avenue NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Time: Begins at 6:00 p.m., and ends at 7:30 p.m.