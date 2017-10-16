The Vinton Parks & Recreation Department continues to accept registrations for our upcoming Fall Aqua Aerobics session held Sunday and Wednesday evenings at the Iowa Braille School’s indoor pool. Class times are from 5:30-6:30 PM on October 22, 29 November 5, 12. Class times are from 6:30-7:30 PM on October 25, November 1, 8, 15.

The cost of the class is $40 and registrations must be submitted by Thursday, October 19. Registration forms are available online at vprdzone.com or at the Vinton Recreation Center.