The Vinton Parks & Recreation Department continues to accept registrations for our upcoming Fall Aqua Aerobics session held Sunday and Wednesday evenings at the Iowa Braille School’s indoor pool. Class times are from 5:30-6:30 PM on October 22, 29 November 5, 12. Class times are from 6:30-7:30 PM on October 25, November 1, 8, 15.
The cost of the class is $40 and registrations must be submitted by Thursday, October 19. Registration forms are available online at vprdzone.com or at the Vinton Recreation Center.
Please let us know if you have any questions by calling 472-4164 or emailing Brad at vprdbarker@vintoniowa.net.