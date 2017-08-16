Alyssa Bahr, Certified Nursing Assistant at Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab, was awarded the Dr. Tony Anthony Scholarship on Tuesday, August 15. Dottie Anderson, Don Eells and Robin Martin were all on hand for the presentation of the $500 award.

The Anthony Scholarship was made from a donation from the Anthony Family in gratitude for the care Dr. Anthony received while he was a resident of Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab. The scholarship is available annually to an employee of Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab to further their education.

Alyssa has always been intrigued by human anatomy and chose to start her nursing career at Virginia Gay Hospital. She was born and raised in Colorado but moved to Iowa three years ago with her husband. Currently she lives in Garrison and has been with Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab for the last year.

Her future plans include attending Kirkwood for their RN program, starting in January, 2018. Her hope is that becoming an RN is just the next step in furthering her career. Her dream job would be a position as a medical examiner.

When asked what her experience at Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab has been, she replied, “Knowledgeable … I’ve learned far more then I ever expected.” She’s also pleased when residents compliment her on a positive attitude and smile. “I enjoy it when I can make a difference in their day and make them smile or laugh.”

Additional information on the scholarship programs available through Virginia Gay Hospital and the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation can be found on their website at www.myvghfoundation.org/scholarships.