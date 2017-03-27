Click to view 2017 Poster

Farmers Savings Bank & Trust], in conjunction with Community Bankers of Iowa (CBI) is once again sponsoring the Money Smart Week Poster Contest to motivate elementary school students to learn about money. For showing Iowa bankers what they know about money, students in 2nd through 6th grades have the chance to win either a $600 Certificate of Deposit (1st Prize), or a $300 Certificate of Deposit (2nd & 3rd Prizes).

As part of Money Smart Week 2017, elementary students can submit poster designs to participating community banks across Iowa. Posters should answer the question: “Why is it important to know about money?”

Participating elementary students should submit their poster designs to Farmers Savings Bank & Trust – Vinton by April 17, 2017. Posters will be displayed in the bank throughout Money Smart Week. Winners will be chosen by May 15, 2017. Complete rules & submission guidelines are available at www.cbiaonline.org.

Throughout Money Smart Week (April 22-29, 2017), participating community groups, financial institutions, government agencies, educational organizations, and financial experts will host free educational events to help Iowans of all ages learn to better manage their personal finances. More information about Money Smart Week – including a full calendar of events – is available at www.moneysmartweek.org.

Farmers Savings Bank & Trust was organized and chartered by the State of Iowa in June 1915. The bank is built on dedication to service and the success of our customers. Over the last century, the people who have made this bank a part of our community are our very talented staff members – both past and present.

About CBI

The Community Bankers of Iowa exclusively promotes and defends the common interests of independently owned and locally controlled Iowa community banks whose services are vital to the preservation of economic diversity and rural America. More than 300 independent community banks are located in Iowa, representing more than 1,000 communities across the state and employing over 5,000 Iowans. CBI members have in excess of $3.2 billion dollars in common sense loans to consumers, small businesses, and the agricultural community. For more information, visit www.cbiaonline.org.

About Money Smart Week

Money Smart Week is a public awareness campaign, designed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, to help consumers better manage their personal finances.