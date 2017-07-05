First the good news for Vinton residents: One of the busiest and most in-need-of-repair streets in Vinton will soon be totally replaced.

Now, the bad news: Parking on East Third Street, from 3rd Avenue to 9th Avenue, will be prohibited through the beginning of October, beginning this Monday.

The project includes total removal of the hard surface and ground preparation for a new concrete street.

Vinton City Manager Chris Ward said the project has a scheduled completion date of Oct. 2, weather permitting.

A meeting will take place at 6 p.m. tonight at City Hall for all residents, especially those who live in the affected area, to bring their questions and concerns.

Ward said removal of the current surface is scheduled to start Monday. No parking will be allowed anywhere on Third St. between 3rd and 96th Avenues during the construction process.