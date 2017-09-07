Lodge Maxwell of Cedar County exhibited the Grand Champion Market Hog in the 4-H Market Swine Show judged Tuesday at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.

Drew Jacobson of Clarke County exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog.

Trey Lettow of Boone County also showed the Champion Pure Bred Market Swine and Jacobson claimed Reserve Champion Pure Bred Market Swine.

Bella Opheim of Humboldt County claimed Third Place Overall Market Pig. Forth Place Overall was awarded to Lettow and Jacobson claimed Fifth Place Overall.

Additional results below:

Champion Berkshire Market Hog: Trey Lettow, Boone County

Reserve Champion Berkshire Market Hog: Drew Jacobson, Clarke County

Champion Chester White Market Hog: Hayden Fox, Wright County

Reserve Champion Chester White Market Hog: Madelyn Cink, Kossuth County

Champion Duroc Market Hog: Drew Jacobson, Clarke County

Reserve Champion Duroc Market Hog: Pierce Woodruff, Webster County

Champion Hampshire Market Hog: Mark Shirley, Davis County

Reserve Champion Hampshire Market Hog: Jillian Woodruff, Webster County

Champion Poland China Market Hog: Davin Brugman, Clay County

Reserve Champion Poland China Market Hog: Melanie Lane, Clayton County

Champion Spotted Market Hog: Leah Marek, Washington County

Reserve Champion Spotted Market Hog: Devin DeVore, Clarke County

Champion Other Market Hog: Bridget Fisher, Johnson County

Reserve Champion Other Market Hog: Daniel Little, Clarke County

Champion Yorkshire Market Hog: Emily Harold, Cedar County

Reserve Champion Yorkshire Market Hog: Braydan Steere, Butler County

Champion Lightweight Market Gilt: Levi Hick, Dallas County

Reserve Champion Lightweight Market Gilt: Jessica Frasher, Jones County

Champion Mediumweight Market Gilt: Melanie Lane, Clayton County

Reserve Champion Mediumweight Market Gilt: Corbin Woods, Linn County

Champion Heavyweight Market Gilt: Mya Garman, Kossuth County

Reserve Champion Heavyweight Market Gilt: Adam Ahrendsen, Benton County

Champion Crossbred Market Gilt: Mya Garman, Kossuth County

Reserve Champion Crossbred Market Gilt: Levi Hick, Dallas County

Champion Crossbred Market Barrows: Lodge Maxwell, Cedar County

Reserve Champion Crossbred Market Barrows: Drew Jacobson, Clarke County

Champion Lightweight Market Barrow: Shae Lynn Becker, Washington County

Reserve Champion Lightweight Market Barrow: Pierce Woodruff, Webster County

Champion Mediumweight Market Barrow: Drew Jacobson, Clarke County

Reserve Champion Mediumweight Market Barrow: Bella Opheim, Humboldt County

Champion Heavyweight Market Barrow: Lodge Maxwell, Cedar County

Reserve Champion Heavyweight Market Barrow: Mikaela Downing, Union County