Lodge Maxwell of Cedar County exhibited the Grand Champion Market Hog in the 4-H Market Swine Show judged Tuesday at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.
Drew Jacobson of Clarke County exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog.
Trey Lettow of Boone County also showed the Champion Pure Bred Market Swine and Jacobson claimed Reserve Champion Pure Bred Market Swine.
Bella Opheim of Humboldt County claimed Third Place Overall Market Pig. Forth Place Overall was awarded to Lettow and Jacobson claimed Fifth Place Overall.
Additional results below:
Champion Berkshire Market Hog: Trey Lettow, Boone County
Reserve Champion Berkshire Market Hog: Drew Jacobson, Clarke County
Champion Chester White Market Hog: Hayden Fox, Wright County
Reserve Champion Chester White Market Hog: Madelyn Cink, Kossuth County
Champion Duroc Market Hog: Drew Jacobson, Clarke County
Reserve Champion Duroc Market Hog: Pierce Woodruff, Webster County
Champion Hampshire Market Hog: Mark Shirley, Davis County
Reserve Champion Hampshire Market Hog: Jillian Woodruff, Webster County
Champion Poland China Market Hog: Davin Brugman, Clay County
Reserve Champion Poland China Market Hog: Melanie Lane, Clayton County
Champion Spotted Market Hog: Leah Marek, Washington County
Reserve Champion Spotted Market Hog: Devin DeVore, Clarke County
Champion Other Market Hog: Bridget Fisher, Johnson County
Reserve Champion Other Market Hog: Daniel Little, Clarke County
Champion Yorkshire Market Hog: Emily Harold, Cedar County
Reserve Champion Yorkshire Market Hog: Braydan Steere, Butler County
Champion Lightweight Market Gilt: Levi Hick, Dallas County
Reserve Champion Lightweight Market Gilt: Jessica Frasher, Jones County
Champion Mediumweight Market Gilt: Melanie Lane, Clayton County
Reserve Champion Mediumweight Market Gilt: Corbin Woods, Linn County
Champion Heavyweight Market Gilt: Mya Garman, Kossuth County
Reserve Champion Heavyweight Market Gilt: Adam Ahrendsen, Benton County
Champion Crossbred Market Gilt: Mya Garman, Kossuth County
Reserve Champion Crossbred Market Gilt: Levi Hick, Dallas County
Champion Crossbred Market Barrows: Lodge Maxwell, Cedar County
Reserve Champion Crossbred Market Barrows: Drew Jacobson, Clarke County
Champion Lightweight Market Barrow: Shae Lynn Becker, Washington County
Reserve Champion Lightweight Market Barrow: Pierce Woodruff, Webster County
Champion Mediumweight Market Barrow: Drew Jacobson, Clarke County
Reserve Champion Mediumweight Market Barrow: Bella Opheim, Humboldt County
Champion Heavyweight Market Barrow: Lodge Maxwell, Cedar County
Reserve Champion Heavyweight Market Barrow: Mikaela Downing, Union County