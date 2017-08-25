The 5 B’s fundraising event for Dysart trailhead improvements was held Sat. Aug. 19, 2017. Seventeen people rode in the poker run from Vinton to Dysart on the Old Creamery Nature Trail. An educational bike rodeo was held for youth 4 to 11 years of age.

Dysart Lions Club served food, the Women’s Club held a bake sale, youth enjoyed a chalk the walk event, face painting by Wolf Creek Players, sand sculptures and games for all ages were enjoyed by those attending the event on this beautiful Saturday afternoon.

The Buck Hollow Band entertained the crowd and Ian Flores won the bike raffle. Seven America Corp youth were a big help with setup and during the event. The proceeds from a Tama County Foundation Grant and from the event were used to reroof the shelter at the Dysart Trailhead, add a cement sidewalk from the shelter to the trail and to purchase a large bicycle rack. A Dysart Community Grant will be used to add a display case for history of the area as well as brochures of the Old Creamery Nature Trail and local events.

Future trailhead plans include adding a handicap and pet accessible water fountain, a bike repair station, landscaping and a wildflower garden.

The 14 mile newly resurfaced Old Creamery Nature Trail is a nice bicycle ride and will be even more beautiful with the changing leaf colors in the coming few months. Get out and enjoy this local attraction.