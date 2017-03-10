Five Vinton-Shellsburg 8th grade students were among 100 local 8th grade girls at the 16th Annual Introduce a Girl to Engineering event at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids on Feb 27, 2017. The girls worked with in female engineer-led groups, toured engineering labs, participated in an engineering product building and heard about the rewards that a career in engineering can provide. Some of the specific activities that they got to do were build a toothpick and marshmallow structure to hold an egg, build a robotic hand and participate in an aviation simulation.

Pictured: Sophia Dilley, Alli Kemp, Lucille Lindsey, Geordyn Webster and Emma Wiley