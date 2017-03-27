An open house has been set for 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, to allow area residents to learn more about how to participate in the Habitat for Humanity’s housing repair program called “A Brush With Kindness.”

ABWK provides materials and volunteers to help low-to-moderate income families with a variety of home repair projects.

The Vinton Lions Club heard a presentation last week from Habitat program director Jeff Capps, who said the organization hopes to find and help a dozen families in Benton County through this program.

For more information, visit the Habitat web site HERE.