ACT I of Benton County will be holding auditions for the musical The Burnt Part Boys on Sunday March 26th from 4:00-6:00 PM and on Tuesday March 28th from 6:30-8:00 PM at the ACT I Center in Vinton (the south part of the old West school building; use the west door).
The main cast includes (4) teenage boys and (1) teenage girl. Additionally, (4) adult men are needed for secondary roles, and up to (8) additional adults/older teenagers could be cast for a supporting male ensemble.
All roles require singing and acting.
The Burnt Part Boys takes place in West Virginia and is set in a small coal mining community. The story concerns the five teenagers, four of whom lost their fathers in a mining accident ten years earlier. The five climb the mountainside to the mine where their fathers and eight other miners died.
The show is a mix of comedy and drama, set to a lively and tuneful Bluegrass score giving the show a distinctive Appalachian flavor.
Rehearsals are scheduled to begin the week of April 10th, with performances tentatively scheduled for June 9th, 10th, 16th and 17th at 7PM and June 11th and 18th at 2PM. Any questions can be directed to Monica Funk at mfunk@pointbuilders.com or 319-350-0900.