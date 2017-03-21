ACT I of Benton County will be holding auditions for the musical The Burnt Part Boys on Sunday March 26th from 4:00-6:00 PM and on Tuesday March 28th from 6:30-8:00 PM at the ACT I Center in Vinton (the south part of the old West school building; use the west door).

The main cast includes (4) teenage boys and (1) teenage girl. Additionally, (4) adult men are needed for secondary roles, and up to (8) additional adults/older teenagers could be cast for a supporting male ensemble.

All roles require singing and acting.

The Burnt Part Boys takes place in West Virginia and is set in a small coal mining community. The story concerns the five teenagers, four of whom lost their fathers in a mining accident ten years earlier. The five climb the mountainside to the mine where their fathers and eight other miners died.

The show is a mix of comedy and drama, set to a lively and tuneful Bluegrass score giving the show a distinctive Appalachian flavor.