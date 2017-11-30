ACT 1’s holiday shows take place this weekend, with the Variety Show, “Little Match Girl” and “Gift of the Magi” set to open Friday.

Performance Dates:

December 1st and 2nd at 7PM and December 3rd at 2PM



Venue:

The Palace Theater, Vinton



Director:

Marcy Horst & Steve Arnold



About the show:

Benton County’s Chance to show us their Talents! Back by Popular Demand is the ACT I Variety Show. The Variety Show will feature the talents of Benton County Residents ages 5 to 95 in this delightful Holiday Show.New this year to The Variety show will be 2 One Act Plays directed by ACT I Veterans- Marcy Horst and Steve Arnold.

The first, directed by Marcy, will be “The Little Match Girl,” a youth One Act musical based on a story by Hans Christian Anderson.

The second One Act will be “The Gift of the Magi” directed by Steve. “The Gift of the Magi” is a classic play about a young couple unable to afford gifts for each other as they celebrate their first Christmas together.

Join us for these Heart Warming Holiday Plays; plus much more!

See the show program with a list of participants here: Variety Program