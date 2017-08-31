Leapin’ Lizards! ACT1 of Benton County is pleased to announce the reprise of the famous musical ANNIE! First staged by ACT I in 2003, it delighted audiences and became the top selling show in ACT I history.

With a perfect combination of street-smarts and optimism, Annie warms the hearts of the audience as we witness her rise from next-to-nothing in New York City. She is determined to find her parents, who left her at the orphanage years ago. Though things don’t quite work out the way she has planned, she does manage to thwart the plans of the evil Miss Hannigan and find a new family with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his secretary Grace Farrell, and her lovable pooch, Sandy.

Join us September 8, 9 and 10 at The Palace Theater for this high energy, family-fun musical directed by Alexander Vasquez and Joan Cooling-Noeller.

OPENING NIGHT CAST

Annie: Molly Haisman

Pepper: Maya Lapan-Islas

Duffy: Sophia Vasquez

July: Carmen Henkle

Tessie: Patience Kies

Kate: Zoey Kriner

Molly: Lily Collingwood

CLOSING NIGHT CAST

Annie: Raeganne Neilson

Pepper: Chloe Mossman

Duffy: Jazmyn Dods

July: April Cline

Tessie: Julia Johnson

Kate: Lily Miller

Molly: Ellie Groom

ADULT CAST (in order of appearance)

Miss Hannigan: Shelley Haisman

Mr. Bundles: Greg Walston

Apple Seller: Debbie Cline

Dog Catcher: Casey Cooling

Stray Dog: Copper James Cooling

Sandy: Doc McClure (Samantha McClure trainer)

Sophie: Holly Overturf

Eddie: Chris Overturf

Hooverville/NYC: Alyssa Groom, Bonnie Beyer, Melody Spence, Emiy Overturf, Sue Gates, Amanda Waters, Presley Waters, Kristin Dods, Ciara Dods, Jared Cline, Mitch Mensen, Patti Gilbaugh, Alex Funk

Officer Ward: John Mossman

Radio Voice: Corey Cooling

Grace: Kelly Henkle

Drake: Mitch Mensen

Mrs. Greer: Sherry Stout

Mrs. Pugh: Lois Martin

Cecile: Monique Smith

Annette: Monica Funk

Servants: Jared Cline, Chris Overturf

Daddy Warbucks: Nathan Groom

Star-To-Be: Newelle Dalton

Rooster Hannigan: Alexander Vasquez

Lily St. Regis: Joan Cooling-Noeller

Bert Healey: Greg Walston

McCracken and Wacky: Steve Arnold

Sound Effects Man: Charley Cooling

Boylan Sisters: Brylee Bruce, Elsa Page, Charlee Steinke

Ickes: Chris Overturf

Perkins: Bonnie Beyer

Franklin Delano Roosevelt: David Gates

Justice Brandeis: Mark Mossman

Featured Orphans Opening Night

Dancers: Alana Fleming, Katelyn Fleming, Haylee Karr, Karsyn Nichol, Brynn Staab, Madalyn Staggs, Gracie Whelan

Chorus: Brylee Bruce, Grace Gilbaugh, Darby Glynn, Emma McClure, Elsa Page, Kaelyn Pettyjohn, Elise Smith, Charlee Steink

Featured Orphans Closing Night

Dancers: McKenna Kingsbury, Sophie Mossman, Karsyn Nichol, Emersyn Svoboda, Mieke Ternus, Baylee Wheeler, Shai Williams

Chorus: Emma Arnold, Chloe Cline, Cameron Dawson-Fink, Sophia Dilley, Darby Glynn, Sydnee Hansen, Ellery Johnson, Rebekah Lindauer, Faye Wade, Natalie Wade

Annie Performance Dates & Times:

Friday, September 8 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, September 9 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Sunday, September 10 at 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm

Get your tickets: HERE