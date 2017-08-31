Leapin’ Lizards! ACT1 of Benton County is pleased to announce the reprise of the famous musical ANNIE! First staged by ACT I in 2003, it delighted audiences and became the top selling show in ACT I history.
With a perfect combination of street-smarts and optimism, Annie warms the hearts of the audience as we witness her rise from next-to-nothing in New York City. She is determined to find her parents, who left her at the orphanage years ago. Though things don’t quite work out the way she has planned, she does manage to thwart the plans of the evil Miss Hannigan and find a new family with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his secretary Grace Farrell, and her lovable pooch, Sandy.
Join us September 8, 9 and 10 at The Palace Theater for this high energy, family-fun musical directed by Alexander Vasquez and Joan Cooling-Noeller.
OPENING NIGHT CAST
Annie: Molly Haisman
Pepper: Maya Lapan-Islas
Duffy: Sophia Vasquez
July: Carmen Henkle
Tessie: Patience Kies
Kate: Zoey Kriner
Molly: Lily Collingwood
CLOSING NIGHT CAST
Annie: Raeganne Neilson
Pepper: Chloe Mossman
Duffy: Jazmyn Dods
July: April Cline
Tessie: Julia Johnson
Kate: Lily Miller
Molly: Ellie Groom
ADULT CAST (in order of appearance)
Miss Hannigan: Shelley Haisman
Mr. Bundles: Greg Walston
Apple Seller: Debbie Cline
Dog Catcher: Casey Cooling
Stray Dog: Copper James Cooling
Sandy: Doc McClure (Samantha McClure trainer)
Sophie: Holly Overturf
Eddie: Chris Overturf
Hooverville/NYC: Alyssa Groom, Bonnie Beyer, Melody Spence, Emiy Overturf, Sue Gates, Amanda Waters, Presley Waters, Kristin Dods, Ciara Dods, Jared Cline, Mitch Mensen, Patti Gilbaugh, Alex Funk
Officer Ward: John Mossman
Radio Voice: Corey Cooling
Grace: Kelly Henkle
Drake: Mitch Mensen
Mrs. Greer: Sherry Stout
Mrs. Pugh: Lois Martin
Cecile: Monique Smith
Annette: Monica Funk
Servants: Jared Cline, Chris Overturf
Daddy Warbucks: Nathan Groom
Star-To-Be: Newelle Dalton
Rooster Hannigan: Alexander Vasquez
Lily St. Regis: Joan Cooling-Noeller
Bert Healey: Greg Walston
McCracken and Wacky: Steve Arnold
Sound Effects Man: Charley Cooling
Boylan Sisters: Brylee Bruce, Elsa Page, Charlee Steinke
Ickes: Chris Overturf
Perkins: Bonnie Beyer
Franklin Delano Roosevelt: David Gates
Justice Brandeis: Mark Mossman
Featured Orphans Opening Night
Dancers: Alana Fleming, Katelyn Fleming, Haylee Karr, Karsyn Nichol, Brynn Staab, Madalyn Staggs, Gracie Whelan
Chorus: Brylee Bruce, Grace Gilbaugh, Darby Glynn, Emma McClure, Elsa Page, Kaelyn Pettyjohn, Elise Smith, Charlee Steink
Featured Orphans Closing Night
Dancers: McKenna Kingsbury, Sophie Mossman, Karsyn Nichol, Emersyn Svoboda, Mieke Ternus, Baylee Wheeler, Shai Williams
Chorus: Emma Arnold, Chloe Cline, Cameron Dawson-Fink, Sophia Dilley, Darby Glynn, Sydnee Hansen, Ellery Johnson, Rebekah Lindauer, Faye Wade, Natalie Wade