Elementary-aged children from across the state squared off in the Youth Spelling Bee sponsored by JACK’S ® Pizza, judged Friday, August 11, at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.

Complete results below:

Youth 5th and 6th grades

1) Gretchen Hoft, Eldridge

2) Mabel Langel, Manning

3) Devan Renes, Des Moines

4) Aleric Weber, Vinton

5) Clara Fields, Ames

Youth 3rd and 4th grades

1) Sudarshan Prasanna, Bettendorf

2) Tanya Rastogi, Bettendorf

3) Brianna Redmond, Earlham

4) Christy Knapp, North English

5) Caden Sallach, Red Oak

Youth 1st and 2nd grades

1) Kanzah Munir, Urbandale

2) Isaac Sumcad. Marion

3) Nico McBride, Newton

4) Nithin Shankara, Iowa City

5) Kyle Domini Europa, Emmetsburg