By: Franki Evans, Co-Reporter

Every year our FFA holds one of our fall meetings at Kiwanis park, and this year it was on October 9th.

While we were waiting for sports practices to be over and other members to get to the park we played bags or on the playground equipment.

Once everyone got there we ate and there was a huge variety of food for the potluck that everyone enjoyed.

Once everyone was done eating we started to meeting to discuss any business.

At the end of the meeting the officers and members had a water balloon fight. Although it was kind of cold out everyone had fun because who doesn’t like water balloon fights?

Thanks to all the members and parents who helped the potluck be successful!